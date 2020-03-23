Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus infection in US prison: Reports

Weinstein (68) is in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media has reported.

The film producer's diagnosis was first reported on Sunday evening by local paper the Niagara Gazette.

A source told Press-Republican newspaper that the producer is sick in prison. Michael Powers, President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association told BBC that Weinstein is now in isolation. He also told Reuters that many members of the staff working in the prison had also been quarantined.

Weinstein's lawyer and legal team said that they had not been intimated about the client’s diagnosis.

The New York state Department of Corrections did not respond when contacted by AFP for confirmation of the reports.

Weinstein was transferred Wednesday to a prison near Buffalo, 350 miles (560 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Prior to his transfer, he stayed at Rikers Island prison and a Manhattan hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

Crowded US prisons have the potential to become hotbeds for coronavirus infections. Last week, guards at Rikers and New York's Sing Sing prison tested positive for the virus, local media reported.

As of Sunday, the virus has killed 417 people in the US out of more than 33,000 cases, according to a tracker managed by Johns Hopkins University.

Weinstein was convicted in February of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, while being cleared of predatory sexual assault charges.

He was convicted of secually assaulting former actor Jessica Mann in 2013 as well as former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have leveled sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of Shakespeare in Love and numerous other critical and box office hits.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)