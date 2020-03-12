Hariprriya roped in for Upendra-Madesh film

The shooting for the untitled film will start by May end.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Upendra and director K Madesh made an announcement that they will be working together in a film titled Uppi Rupee. However, this project did not take off for various reasons. It now appears that they have decided to drop Uppi Rupee and move on to a fresh project. While Uppi Rupee was supposed to have Rachita Ram as the female lead, the new film will have Hariprriya playing the lead opposite Upendra. Muni Raju will be bankrolling the film under his banner.

Speaking about the film, director Madesh said in an interview with Cinema Express, “We were supposed to work together for Uppi Rupee, which, as of now, has been halted. We are now teaming up for an interesting story that has universal appeal. We plan to start it by May end.”

The technical crew of this film will comprise Sadhu Kokila and Surag Kokila to compose the tunes. While this film is taking shape, Upendra is busy with a number of films including Ravi Chandra, Kabza and Buddhivantha 2.

The much-expected film Buddhivantha 2 is directed by Maurya DN. While the title gave rise to speculations that it may be a sequel to Upendra’s hit movie Buddhivantha, the director clarified that it is not so. Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film, with Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj as the female leads. Buddhivantha 2 is bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar and Guru Kiran is scoring the music for the film.

It may be noted here that there was an announcement recently that Upendra’s next in the making will be Kabza, directed by Chandru, with whom he had worked with in I Love You. Touted to be a high budget film, Kabza will be released in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali with plans to dub it in Chinese.

(Content provided by Digital Native)