Hari Nadar arrested from Bengaluru in actor Vijayalakshmi harassment case

In July 2020, actor Vijayalakshmi said that she had attempted to die by suicide, citing his harassment as the reason.

news Crime

The Thiruvanmiyur police in Chennai have arrested Hari Nadar, coordinator, Panangattu Padai Katchi for allegedly sexually harassing a actor Vijayalakshmi in 2020. Hari Nadar has been arrested on charges of harassment and threatening the actor. She had attempted to die by suicide, citing his harassment as the reason.

In July 2020, the actor had alleged that Nadar had harassed her, after being allegedly instigated by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. Hari Nadar alias Gopalakrishna Nadar, aged 39, hails from Tirunelveli and is the founder of the Panangattu Padai Katchi. He contested as an independent candidate from Alangulam constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections and lost.

He was arrested in May 2021 by the Bengaluru Crime Branch Police, for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 7 crore, under the pretext of getting him a loan of Rs 360 crore, according to a TOI report. He was then lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Vijayalakshmi had attempted suicide in 2020 and recovered after being admitted to a private hospital. When Thiruvanmiyur police investigated the case, the actor alleged that leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Seeman, whom she claimed was in a relationship with her in the past, had instigated Hari Nadar to harass her, after which she attempted to take her own life.

The Thiruvanmiyur police arrested Nadar in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 19. He will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Tamil Nadu.

