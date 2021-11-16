Hardik Pandya clarifies on 'Rs 5 crore watch seized' by Customs

A peeved cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday, November 16 said that contrary to speculation, an expensive watch in his possession when he arrived from Dubai early on Monday with Team India was worth Rs 1.50 crore and not Rs 5 crore. "The cost of the watch is Rs 1.50 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media," Hardik asserted, on certain reports claiming otherwise.

Issuing a detailed rebuttal on media theories that his watch "worth Rs 5 crore" was allegedly seized by Customs sleuths and he was reportedly detained, Hardik said that "wrong perceptions have been floating around on the social media regarding my declaration to Customs at Mumbai Airport."

The 28-year old cricketer claimed that after arriving in Mumbai from Dubai early on November 15 and picking up his luggage, he proceeded to the Mumbai Airport Customs counter to declare the items brought by him and to pay the requisite customs duty.

"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paidâ€¦ All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," said Hardik.

In fact, the cricketer contended that the Customs Department asked him to provide all the purchase documents, which he submitted and now they are doing the proper valuation for the duty which he has already confirmed he would pay.

"I am a law-abiding citizen of the country and respect all government agencies. I have received all the cooperation from the Mumbai Customs department and I have assured my full cooperation to them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared," Hardik said.

Hardik, who is the younger brother of another cricketer Krunal, -- both hailing from Vadodara -- was at the receiving end of many who brutally trolled him on social media.