Hard-hitting trailer of Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham shows a Gulf Malayali’s plight

The film is adapted from the widely popular novel of the same title, written by Benyamin, based on the real life of a man called Najeeb.

Breathtaking visuals of a new trailer show Prithviraj Sukumaran living a slave-like life as a Malayali immigrant in the Gulf. Aadujeevitham, the long-awaited film of the actor with acclaimed director Blessy is still in the pipeline. This trailer, unintentionally out now, is meant exclusively for festival circuits, Prithviraj wrote in a post while sharing it. The film is adapted from the widely popular novel of the same title, written by Benyamin and based on the real life of a man called Najeeb.

"Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see (sic)," Prithviraj wrote on Instagram.

The visuals of the trailer may seem eerily familiar to those who have read the book and imagined something similar. Prithviraj's makeover had been publicised much earlier, with the actor losing weight for the role, growing a long beard and looking thoroughly beaten. Like in the book, the trailer suggests the story of a man leaving his home and wife (played by Amala Paul) and reaching a workplace in the Gulf, where he is ill-treated and living among goats. Visuals of the desert, of the pain and suffering of men trying to escape, are hard-hitting.

Melancholic music by AR Rahman accompanies the trailer. The world renowned musician is composing for a Malayalam film after a long gap. One of his very early works was for Mohanlal's Yodha in 1992, the same year he debuted in film music with Roja. The rest of the line-up of Aadujeevitham is just as impressive. Resul Pookutty has done the sound design. The alluring cinematography is by Sunil KS. Sreekar Prasad did the editing. Benyamin's story was scripted by director Blessy.