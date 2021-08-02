A happy reunion: 92-year-old Kerala mother finally meets son missing for 45 years

Sajad Thangal was believed to have died in a plane crash in 1976, which had killed Malayalam actor Rani Chandra.

On Saturday evening, when Sajad Thangal came home to Kerala after 45 years, waiting at the doorstep to welcome him back was his 92-year-old mother. The aged woman hugged and kissed the son. The son said it was all god’s will. This was the man that many people thought had died in a plane crash in 1976, when he was believed to have accompanied actor Rani Chandra on a trip.

“What more can I ask for? Nothing can bring me more joy. This is god’s will and this has happened, god has a plan for everything,” Thangal said after he reached his home near Kollam and was reunited with his mother.

The mother, who had waited half her life to see the son again, said this was the day she had prayed for. “Finally, my prayers have been answered. I had a wish that I should see you once before I die, and now it has come true.”

Thangal was 19 when he left his home in 1972 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a ship and joined work as a store keeper in a cultural organisation. He last visited his home in 1976 when he accompanied a cultural troupe that included then glamourous film actor Rani Chandra.

But then the same year, Rani Chandra died when the Indian Airline flight she was on crashed soon after take-off, killing everyone on board. Many people assumed that Thangal had also been on the flight. But it was not so.

Deeply disturbed by the accident, Thangal had decided to stay away from everything.

It was only last week through a TV programme that his relatives came to know that he was alive and living in an old age home in Mumbai’s Panvel. Soon a group of his relatives landed in Mumbai and brought him home to Kerala.

Over a hundred people came to watch the reunion of the mother and son. Also present was the local legislator Kovoor Kunjumon. The village hosted a ‘reception’ at Thangal’s home and a cake was cut to mark the happy occasion.

(With IANS inputs)

