‘Happy with the order’: A Manju responds to Prajwal Revanna’s disqualification as MP

A Manju is the JD(S) MLA of Arkalgud in Hassan and one of the petitioners in the case.

Responding to the disqualification of Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] MP Prajwal Revanna as the Parliamentarian of Hassan constituency, his colleague from the same party, A Manju, expressed his happiness. Manju who is the legislator of Arkalgud, one of the petitioners in the case, said, “I am very happy with the order. I have fought this legally and I am pleased. I have not read the order yet, so I don't know what my next step will be. I do not have any personal enmity with him. We are only professional rivals. Yes, I am in the same party. Whoever it is and whatever party they belong to, a wrong is a wrong.” Manju and Prajwal had contested against each other in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During the contest, Manju was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He later joined JD(S).

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, September 1, has disqualified JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal citing irregularities in his election affidavit. The court was hearing a petition filed against Prajwal in 2019 regarding the submission of fake documents during the nomination process.

According to Livelaw, the court also rejected the plea to declare A Manju as the returned candidate, in view of the findings that he himself is involved in corrupt practices. Manju had contested in the Parliamentary elections earlier as a BJP candidate against

“This is a message to Karnataka politicians that no one should fight the elections by providing false information. False information would be provided earlier, but no one would question them about it,” Manju told the media.

On being asked if it is awkward for him as Prajwal was his colleague now, he replied, “There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.” Manju had joined several political parties in his political career.

Reacting to the disqualification, Prajwal’s father and former Karnataka minister HD Revanna said, “We respect the law and I am still unaware of the case. I have not received the judgement copy, I will react once I know all the facts of the case.”

Prajwal was disqualified based on allegations made against him regarding the non-declaration of assets in his election affidavit. Other allegations included possession of benami property. He reportedly did not declare the 262-acre land which he owned in Nelamangala, which was gifted by his father HD Revanna.