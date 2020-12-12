Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: PM Modi, several celebrities wish superstar as he turns 70

This is the first birthday Rajinikanth will be celebrating after he conclusively announced his political plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, wished superstar Rajinikanth on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The actor turned 70 on Saturday. “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

This is the first birthday Rajinikanth is celebrating after he conclusively announced his political plans. Wishes poured in for the actor-politician from various quarters on Twitter. On account of his birthday, ‘Happy Birthday Rajinikanth’, ‘Thalaivar Birthday’ and ‘Thalaivar bday celebration’ began trending on Twitter.

Fans were also seen celebrating the actor's birthday by distributing sweets and displaying posters.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. December 12, 2020

“Happy birthday my dearest Thalaivaaaa!! May God bless you with long and healthy life.. And You bless us with your able Leadership & Miracles Very Very soon Love you Thalaiva..And this pic was taken by me.. #Petta Velan #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth,” tweeted director Karthik Subbaraj, who helmed Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Happy birthday my dearest Thalaivaaaa!!



May God bless you with long and healthy life..



And You bless us with your able Leadership & Miracles Very Very soon





Love you Thalaiva..



And this pic was taken by me..#Petta Velan #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/bw6jnOQyyQ — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2020

Actor Harish Kalyan wished Rajinikanth a happy birthday and tweeted that the actor was a miracle himself.

Neengal ஒரு அற்புதம், ஒரு அதிசயம்! Thank you for inspiring us & generations to come, praying for your good health & long life thalaivaa! Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #HappyBirthdayThalaivaa pic.twitter.com/nBJNMSjvSQ — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) December 12, 2020

Actor-Producer Radikaa Sarathkumar also wished Rajinikanth a happy birthday on her Twitter handle. “Wishing you the best of peace and health on your milestone birthday,” she wrote.

Wishing you the best of peace and health on your milestone birthday @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/ETXYzJe3yQ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 12, 2020

Actor Prasanna also tweeted his wishes for Rajinikanth’s birthday.

“Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir. truly blessed to have known you in this life time. wishing all the success health and prosperity,” tweeted actor Arya.

Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir truly blessed to have known you in this life time wishing all the success health and prosperity pic.twitter.com/tkeqJo1JJj — Arya (@arya_offl) December 11, 2020

Music composer D Imman also posted on his official Twitter account and wished Rajinikanth on his birthday.

Hearty birthday wishes to our one and only Superstar! @rajinikanth sir! Wishing you Never Ending Joy n Peace sir! God be with you

-D.Imman#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/YAITFlRCrv — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) December 12, 2020

Director Venkat Prabhu called the actor ‘Tamil Nadu’ and posted birthday wishes for him on Twitter.

“For near about 50 years, an artist having this much attention, success, following and respect is very rare in world cinema. Rajini Sir is such a gem and we are proud that he belongs to our industry. Happy birthday @rajinikanth Sir,” posted lyricist Vivek.

For near about 50 years, an artist having this much attention, success, following and respect is very rare in world cinema. Rajini Sir is such a gem and we are proud that he belongs to our industry. Happy birthday @rajinikanth Sir #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1HQKNtnXMX — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) December 11, 2020

Rajinikanth recently announced that he would start a political party in January, the details of which will be made public on December 31. The conclusive stance by the actor on his political plans came almost three years after he announced that his entry into mainstream politics is imminent. Since he announced his political entry, there has been a buzz in Tamil Nadu’s political circles about the possible impact his party could create. The announcement bears more significance since Tamil Nadu is gearing up to face Assembly elections in 2021.