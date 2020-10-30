Hansika finishes shooting her 50th film â€˜Mahaâ€™

The film, topped to be a female-centric thriller, has actor Silmabarasan aka STR in a cameo.

Hansika, who has worked alongside most of the southern stars and was last seen in Atharvaaâ€™s 100, is awaiting the release of her 50th film titled Maha. The film which was supposed to release in the summer got pushed as the shooting got delayed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now after a span of seven months, the makers resumed shooting for the film and has completed it in a single stretch.

On Friday Hansika took to Twitter announcing the same. She also thanked her co-star and friend STR, who has played a key role in the film. She tweeted, "And itâ€™s a wrap on my 50th movie. It has been a great experience and Iâ€™m grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Thank you @Etceteraenter @malikstreams @dir_URJameel; a special thanks to @silambarasanTRS #hansikas50th"

Tipped to be an out-and-out female-centric thriller, the film has actor Silambarasan aka STR playing a cameo role. It is being directed by debutant UR Jameel, a former associate of director Lakshman, who has made films such as Romeo and Juliet and Bogan. Interestingly, Hansika played the leading lady in both these projects and apparently, it was on the sets of Bogan, Jameel impressed the former with a one-liner story.

Sources in the know say that STRâ€™s portion will appear in the flashback and he plays the role named Shoiab. Sources also add that he will appear for about 45 minutes in the flashback portions in the film. He will be essaying the role of a pilot, based on the real-life incidents that happened to a pilot in Goa, 30 years ago.

Simbu and Hansika were last seen in Vaalu, which was helmed by Vijay Chander and released in 2015.

The first look poster of the film created controversy as the actor was seen seated in a throne among sadhus and is seen smoking a chillum. A case has been slapped on her and director UR Jameel by a man called Janakiraman from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), citing that the poster has hurt the sentiments of religious people. The film also stars Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. According to director Jameel, Srikanthâ€™s role will be a surprise as he will undergo a physical transformation. He has also clarified in a recent media interaction that Srikanth doesnâ€™t play the baddie in the film. The technical crew includes Ghibran for music, Madhan Karky for lyrics and camera by Laxman.

(Content provided by Digital Native)