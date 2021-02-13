Halitha Shameem's 'Aelay' skips theatrical release, to have television premier

After her critically acclaimed 'Sillu Karupatti', Halitha is now ready with Aeley starring Samuthirakani and Manikandan.

Director Halitha Shameem, who made her directorial debut with Poovarasam Peepee in 2014, shot to the limelight with the critically acclaimed film Sillu Karupatti in 2019. The director is now ready with her next film, titled Aelay starring Samuthirakani and Manikandan. The filmâ€™s trailer was been released online and has garnered the attention of movie buffs. Hyped to be a neo-realistic comedy-drama, Aelay is based on a rustic background.

While the film was scheduled to hit the screens on February 12, the makers have now announced that the film will be skipping theatrical release and will have its world premiere on Star Vijay on February 28 at 3 PM.

A statement released by Y Not Studios says, "We were enthusiastically planning to have a grand worldwide theatrical release on February 12, 2021. However, just three days before the much-anticipated theatrical release, due to certain unforeseen and surprising policy developments, theatres were not made available for the film and we were left with no other option but to skip the theatrical release and to ensure that the film be made available to the larger audience, we are partnering with STAR Vijay for a Worldwide Television Premiere of 'Aelay' on the 28th February 2021 (Sunday) at 3PM."

In the statement, the film's director Director Halitha Shameem was quoted saying "I am glad that my film Aelay is now going to witness a phenomenal reach across a wide range of audience. Aelay has been close to my heart even before I embarked on my journey as a filmmaker.

The film is based on the story of a father-son, played by Samuthirakani and Manikandan K, while the other actors in the cast are non-professionals, who are residents of the Manjunayakanpatti village in the Dindugal district. The entire film has been shot in the village in a single schedule, we hear.

Aelay will mark the collaboration of Samuthirakani with Halitha after 2019's anthology film Sillu Karupatti.On Samuthirakani role in the film, as a father, Halitha said in a media interaction that his character demanded many variations like humor and emotions and he has done good job. The director revealed that he is plays a single parent ice-cream vendor.

The technical crew of this film includes Theni Easwar for cinematography and the music has been composed by Kaber Vasuki and Arul Dev. The film has been bankrolled jointly by Y Not Studios, Reliance Entertainment and Pushkar Gayatri's Wall Watcher Films.