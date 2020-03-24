HAL suspends operations till March 31 over COVID-19 outbreak

However, employees involved in essential services, like maintenance, water supply, power supply and security will remain on duty.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the only manufacturer of military aircraft in India, will close its manufacturing units and other offices including the headquarters in Bengaluru from March 24 to March 31. This is in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

"It is decided that the divisions/offices at Bangalore, Nasik including LO Mumbai Barrackpore, Lucknow, TAD Kanpur, Hyderabad will remain closed from the start of the orders. Same dispensation will be applicable for LO Delhi, LO Vizag. LO Chennai and Tambaram Air Base. shift on 24.03.2020 to the close of the shift on 31.03.2020 or till further," reads a notice issued by HK Singh, General Manager, Human Resources, HAL.

The employees working in essential services will be working in shifts. The essential staff will comprise a small number of workers across different departments. "Employees of other departments shall remain in the headquarters. They will be available on phone and electronic means of communication at all times during the period and can be called for duty as and when required," states the note.

The decision comes after the outbreak of coronavirus continued to spread in India. As of Tuesday morning, 451 cases have been reported in the country. This includes 24 cases in Bengaluru, where HAL's headquarters is located. The total number of cases in Karnataka stood at 38 as of Tuesday.

The move to temporarily suspend operations was taken after orders were issued by the governments by the governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP and Telangana, read the notice issued by HK Singh.