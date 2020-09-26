The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while mourning the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, recalled what the singer had said in 2015 in Moodabidri while accepting Alva’s Virasat award: ‘“If I have a next life, I would like to be born as a Kannadiga and in Karnataka.” SPB had a long association with Karnataka and its people, with a plethora of songs, from peppy numbers to soulful melodies.

SPB’s rendition picturised on yesteryear stars like Vishnuvardhan and Shankar Nag often resulted in magic, with the songs going on to become cult numbers. With Vishnuvardhan, SPB had a special bond; he sang ‘Haavina Dwesha’ in the former’s debut movie Naagarahaavu and also ‘Chamundi Taayi’ in his last movie Aptharakshaka. Several other melodies like ‘Noorondu Nenapu’ and ‘Ee Bhoomi Bannada Buguri’ marked the duo’s charming association.

With Shankar Nag, SPB teamed up for many cult songs like ‘Geetanjali’ from CBI Shankar to the energetic ‘Bandalo Bandalo Kanchana’ from Sangliana. His song ‘Haadu Santoshakke’ from the 1981 film Geetha, starring Shankar Nag, became a popular anthem in Bengaluru. The city’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore would often play the song in a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium while fans of Bengaluru FC broke out into chants of ‘Haadu Santoshakke’ during home games at the Kanteerava Stadium.

“Thank you, SPB. Thank you for the song that united us all. Forever in your debt. Wherever you are, haadu santoshakke,” the official social media account of West Block Blues, the Bengaluru FC fan group tweeted.

ಸಂತೋಷಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಡು ಸಂತೋಷಕ್ಕೆ...

Wherever you are, ಹಾಡು ಸಂತೋಷಕ್ಕೆ

His songs along with KS Chitra in the film Amruthavarshini, starring Ramesh Aravind are also fondly remembered by Kannada cinema lovers.

His songs along with KS Chitra in the film Amruthavarshini, starring Ramesh Aravind are also fondly remembered by Kannada cinema lovers. Songs like ‘Ee Sundara’ and ‘Bhale Bhale Chandadha’ were widely praised at the time of the film’s release and continue to remain timeless classics over 20 years later.

SPB lent his voice to generations of actors from Ravi Chandran and Ananth Nag to Upendra. His last song in Kannada was for Mayabazar 2016, a Puneeth Rajkumar production which had its theatrical release on February 28, 2020. SPB sang ‘Loka Mayabazaru’ in this film.

Remembering the legend after his demise, veteran Kannada music composer Hamsalekha spoke of how SPB sang many of his compositions including ‘Mother India’ in just one take. Hamsalekha also said that he never asked for any corrections to his singing in the hundreds of songs he sang and was always keen to help upcoming singers with his valuable tips.