Gym selfie of Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas goes viral

Prithviraj posted the selfie on Instagram with a reference to their characters from the movie 'Lucifer', which he directed.

Flix Social

Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas on Thursday posted a picture of them from their workout session. Prithviraj posted a picture from his gym session captioning it “Zayed Masood and Jathin Ramdas hit the gym together”.

Zayed Masood and Jathin Ramdas are the characters that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas played in Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Tovino also shared a picture from the gym together session captioning it in Malayalam which loosely translates as, "Thought of a caption in Malayalam, but later dropped it. @therealprithvi #workout #workoutmotivation (sic)."

It may be noted last year in a social media conversation when Prithviraj posted a picture from his gym session and Tovino posted a comment, “Ambo. Pwoli”, which can be translated as “Wow”. In a reply to his comment, Prithviraj invited Tovino to join him at his gym. And then he added, “Bring your dad too.”

On the work front, Prithviraj recently commenced working on the Malayalam remake of the bollywood film Andhadhun titled Bhramam which is being directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran and he will be in charge of the camera work as well. Raashi has been roped in to reprise Radhika Apte’s role and Mamta Mohandas will be seen in the role done by Tabu, confirm sources. The film is being bankrolled under the banner AP International.

Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. His another film Jana Gana Mana is directed by Dijo Jose Anthony and Prithviraj is sharing the screen space with his Driving License co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu.

He also has Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari in his kitty. In Kaaliyan, which is his other film in the making, Prithviraj has been signed up to play a warrior. Kaaliyan is the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th-century warrior who lived in Venad.

Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty including Minnal Murali, Kaanekkane, Kala and Varav. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.

Kaanekkaane is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, who had written the director’s debut film Uyare. It was announced some weeks ago that Tovino Thomas’s new project is titled Varav. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi, who had scripted Godha and Thira

The star’s Kala is also in post-production. Directed by Rohith VS, Kala has Tovino and Divya Pillai in the lead roles with a foreign-breed canine playing an important role.