GV Prakash's update on Dhanush's 'D43'

Composer turned actor GV Prakash, who is composing music for Dhanush’s next directed by Karthick Naren has an update on the film. Currently titled D43, the music director took to his social media handle to announce that he has composed two tunes for the film. He had posted saying, ‘2 tunes locked for #D43 ... and somebody exciting is going to write the lyrics FireFire @dhanushkraja... @karthicknaren_M @SathyaJyothi_ (sic)’

2 tunes locked for #D43 ... and somebody exciting is going to write the lyrics @dhanushkraja ... @karthicknaren_M @SathyaJyothi_ — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) March 7, 2020

The yet-untitled project will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, who had bankrolled Dhanush's last outing Pattas recently. Actor Prasanna is the latest addition to the star cast. While rumours have it that actor Prasanna will be seen in a prominent role in the film, the makers have not made any official announcement about Prasanna’s role yet.

The makers of this movie have reportedly claimed that the movie will hit the theatres on October 23, 2020.

On the other hand, Dhanush has a slew of films being made. He is currently shooting for director Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. Touted to be an action-entertainer the film is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli.

The film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam star Lal roped in for key roles. Reportedly Dhanush plays the character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen.

Dhanush also awaits the release of Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film which went on the floors in London last year was wrapped up recently. Bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios, it is slated to hit screens on May 1 worldwide.

It was recently announced that Dhanush is all set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film. The film will go on floors on March 1 and will release on February 14, 2021. To be bankrolled T Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films, the film will have music by Oscar-Winning composer AR Rahman.

