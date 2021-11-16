GV Prakash’s Bachelor gets theatrical release date

The film is helmed by debutant director Sathish Selvakumar.

Putting an end to a long wait, the makers of actor and music composer GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming romantic drama Bachelor have announced its release date. Helmed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, the film stars Divyabharathi as the female lead, making it her debut film as well. Bachelor is set to hit the big screens on December 3. The teaser of the film was unveiled in February this year. It was expected to have its theatrical release earlier but was postponed.

Sharing the announcement, the makers tweeted on November 15: “ Let's celebrate the #Bachelor weekend theatres. Releasing in cinemas on December 3rd (sic).”

The teaser was unveiled on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Prior to Bachelor, director Sathish has worked as an assistant director in other projects. Backed by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the film reportedly has filmmaker Mysskin playing a cameo role. The crew wrapped up shooting for the movie in October last year after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Theni Eswar is on board as the cinematographer for Bachelor, while San Lokesh is handling the editing. GV Prakash will be composing the soundtrack and background score.

Another upcoming film of GV Prakash, Jail, which was also scheduled to hit the big screens earlier but was stalled for various reasons, is likely to have its theatrical release shortly. GV Prakash shared with fans on Twitter that a release date will be out soon. “#Jail is censored with U/A & gets big appreciation ... release date announcement soon. Watch the powerful song video yet again,” the actor tweeted on November 15.

Other films such as Simbu’s much-anticipated political drama Maanaadu as well as Gautham Vasudev Menon and Sandy starrer Moonu Muppathi Moonu are scheduled for theatrical release in the coming days. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu stars Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Touted to be a political drama that is based on the time-loop genre, Maanaadu is set to release on November 25. Meanwhile, Moonu Muppathi Moonu will be releasing in cinema halls on December 3.