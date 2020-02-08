GV Prakash to play surgeon in Hollywood film 'Trap City'

The film marks GV Prakash's debut in Hollywood.

Flix Cinema

GV Prakash is a successful music composer turned actor, who has several chartbusters as a music composer and several hits as a hero. Last year it was revealed that he would be debuting in Hollywood with the film titled Trap City.



The shooting of this film is under progress and GV Prakash plays a surgeon in the film who saves the hero’s life.



He is sharing the screen space with Veteran Tamil actor Napoleon, Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White in this flick, which is directed by Ricky Burchell. The film is produced by Tel Ganesan under the banner Kyba Films. Trap City is the story of a drug peddler turning out to be a successful rapper. Napoleon plays Brandon’s bodyguard in the film.



GV Prakash is currently has a number of films in the post-production stage. Bachelor, Ayngaran, Aayiram,Jenmangal, Jail, 4G, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Kadhalikka Yarumillai. Directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, Bachelor has GV Prakash in the title role and Divya Bharathi will be making her debut as heroine. Dilli Babu is bankrolling the film under his banner Axess Film Factory. The first look poster of Bachelor was revealed recently and had stirred up a controversy for its bold content.



He also has Adangathey, which is an action-thriller film written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. It has G. V. Prakash Kumar and Surbhi in the lead roles, with Sarath Kumar, Mandira Bedi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for this flick with Ravi Yadav cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan editing it. The film is being bankrolled by MS Saravanan under his banner Sri Green Productions.