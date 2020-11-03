GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush seen training together

After 'Asuran' the two will be reuniting for 'D43' to be directed by Karthick Naren.

Flix Kollywood

Before Anirudh and Dhanush, there was GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush. The two had frequently collaborated together in the past and have given super hit albums namely Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Mayakam Enna. Post that however, it was rumoured that their relationship turned sour due to a misunderstanding, and GV Prakash had walked out of Dhanush-Vetrimaaran's films.

After a span of eight years, GV Prakash was roped in for Vetrimaaran's Asuran starring Dhanush which had hit the screens last year. The film was a blockbuster hit. On Monday GV Prakash shared a picture of Dhanush and himself from their workout session and posted, "#buddytraining mode FireFire @dhanushkraja"

Dhanush is currently working on D43 with director Karthick Naren and this film also has music by GV Prakash. The makers announced officially that Malavika Mohanan will be playing the female lead in the yet-untitled film.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pattas, has a busy lineup of projects. The actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This film, produced by Y Not Studios, was initially slated to hit the marquee on May 1.

He also has a project with director Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan. First glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled where he was seen wielding a sword.

Dhanush will also be reuniting with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film that went on floors recently. To be bankrolled T Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films, the film will have music by AR Rahman.

Recently Dhanush had rendered a song for the album. Sharing a picture with AR Rahman hewrote, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal AR Rahman sir.” Incidentally, this is the first time he is singing for an AR Rahman music composition.

GV Prakash, meanwhile, has nearly half a dozen projects up for release. He has Bachelor, Jail, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Ayngaran. It may be recalled that last year it was announced that he would be debuting in Hollywood with the film titled Trap City. GV Prakash had revealed in an interview to a cinema portal some months ago that he plays a surgeon in the film.

GV Prakash also has Aayiram Jenmangal in the post-production mode. With a slew of films, mostly in the post-production mode, GV Prakash’s fans are expecting consecutive film releases from the actor when the theatres open after the lockdown.

(Content provided by Digital Native)