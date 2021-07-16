A guide to Lambasingi, a beautiful hill station and weekend getaway in Andhra

If you would love a peaceful, quiet holiday with an opportunity to witness some breath-taking views and a chance to click plenty of photos, then Lambasingi is just the place for you.

Features Tourism

Lambasingi is a small village located in Chintapalli mandal of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Visakhapatnam district. The hamlet is nestled in the picturesque mountains of the Eastern Ghats. Located around 1,000 metres above sea level, Lambasingi offers visitors a pleasant climate, a view of the dense forests and makes for a peaceful weekend getaway. Considering several parts of Andhra Pradesh record very high temperatures during the summer, a trip to Lambasingi can be a breather.

Lambasingi, unlike other hill stations, isnâ€™t too commercial, as yet. Though one can find shops selling spices, tea and coffee, the usual busyness of a hill station could be missing, unlike Ooty and Kodaikanal. That comes as good news for those looking for a silent getaway away from the hustle of the cities. While tourists flock here on weekends, Lambasingi slips back into being a quiet village on weekdays.

The village is located around 107 kilometres away from the Visakhapatnam airport and is not too far a destination if you plan to drive down. The hairpin curves and the view of the misty mountains make the drive enjoyable. If you plan to use public transport, both buses and taxis can be availed to reach Lambasingi from Vizag.

While Lambasingi offers tourists few resorts and hotels that have recently sprung up in the hill station, if you can befriend a resident in the region, you could find homestays. Of late, groups have also started offering tourists tents to spend the night. For anything between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500, you can strike a deal for a tent, food and also an early morning, guided trek. Some packages also include a visit to a strawberry farm, where you could go strawberry picking.

While Lambasingi has no entertainment options once the sun sets, you could try some local cuisine and hit the bed early because no visit to Lambasingi is complete without trekking to the magnificent viewpoint. There are a couple of routes you could take to reach the viewpoint, there is one that claims to be the shortest route to the hilltop. People are usually up as early as 4 am, hoping to catch the sunrise from the viewpoint. Though the trek is arduous and tiring, once you reach the top, you will be amazed to witness the sunrise. Just pray it isnâ€™t a cloudy morning to ensure you catch the view that makes for the perfect display picture!

If youâ€™re the type of person looking for partying, nightlife and entertainment, then Lambasingi isnâ€™t your kind of place. If you would love a peaceful, quiet holiday with an opportunity to witness some breath-taking views and plenty of photos, then Lambasingi is just the place for you. Two days would suffice in Lambasingi. Depending on the season, you can also buy dragon fruit, pineapples, apples fresh from the farms. You will also find coffee and pepper for sale.

Thanks to connectivity issues, if youâ€™re planning a trip to Lambasingi you will get a lot of â€˜me timeâ€™, and of course, an opportunity to spend some quality time with your loved ones. However, make sure you wear masks, maintain a safe distance and practice hand hygiene as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over just yet.

TNM visited Lambasingi, watch this video:

READ: Varkala to Vattakanal: 10 destinations in south India for a weekend getaway