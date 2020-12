GST collections in November at nearly Rs 1.05 lakh crore

This is the second month in a row where GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Gross GST revenue collection in November stood at nearly Rs 1.05 lakh crore, an official statement said on Tuesday. The revenues for the month of November 2020 were 1.4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. This is the second month in a row where GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 4.9% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction, including import of services, are 0.5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The total goods and services tax collected includes Central GST (CGST) of Rs 19,189 crore, State GST (SGST) of Rs 25,540 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 51,992 crore.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2020 is Rs 1,04,963 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,189 crore, SGST is Rs 25,540 crore, IGST is Rs 51,992 crore (including Rs 22,078 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,242crore (including Rs 809 crore collected on import of goods)," said the Finance Ministry statement.

The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of November 30 2020 was 82 lakh.

The government has settled Rs 22,293 crore to CGST and Rs 16,286 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2020 is Rs 41,482 crore for CGST and Rs 41,826 crore for the SGST.