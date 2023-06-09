Gruha Lakshmi scheme to exclude income tax, GST payees: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Gruha Jyothi scheme is scheduled to launch on July 1, while Gruha Lakshmi will be initiated from Belagavi, Minister Hebbalkar's home district, on either August 17 or 18.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar reaffirmed their stance on the Gruha Lakshmi poll guarantee, stating that the Rs 2,000 per woman head of the family benefit would not be provided to income tax and GST payees at present. During a comprehensive meeting on the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi (provision of 200 units of free power) poll guarantees, it was decided that individuals who pay income tax would continue to be excluded until a different decision is reached.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister and department officials agreed to make it mandatory for those seeking benefits to apply through the Seva Sindhu portal or visit Nada Katcheris where counters will be set up to provide assistance in obtaining ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and the bank account details of applicants and their spouses.

The scheme funds will be directly deposited into the beneficiary accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously stated that income tax payers and individuals with GST registration would be excluded for now, Minister Hebbalkar mentioned that a proposal regarding income tax assesses (not taxpayers) has been submitted to the Chief Minister for consideration, and they are awaiting a decision.

"We plan to include 10-11 lakh women with Above Poverty Line (APL) cards who are income tax payers themselves or have their children or spouses as income tax payers under the scheme. While the Chief Minister has not rejected the proposal, the government has decided to defer their inclusion for a later date," stated the minister.