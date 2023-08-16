Group of youth create havoc with racing stunts in Hyderabad's Ananthagiri Hills

Tourists were panic-stricken in Ananthagiri Hills, fleeing for safety as motorcycle- and car-borne youth went to extremes with dangerous acrobatics.

news News

A group of youth created a huge ruckus with their car and bike racing stunts in the suburbs of Ananthagiri Hills in Hyderabad, unsettling the holidaying public no end.

Families flock to the Ananthagiri Hills, a popular outing place of scenic beauty and waterfalls, especially on weekends, crowds being a lot more on Independence Day.

But Tuesday tourists didn't have all that a pleasant time, as a group of unruly youth engaged themselves in their own variants of drag racing in the forest area. Video clips of the youth doing stunts with cars and jeeps were widely circulated on social media on Wednesday. Some youngsters were seen filming the race and stunts on their mobile phones.

Their wild spree triggered panic among locals and the tourists, some fleeing with their children for safety.

The youth were thus indulging in a dangerous sport, when the police personnel themselves were busy with the Independence Day celebrations.

Tourists and local people have appealed to the authorities to check this mounting problem in the area.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P. Karthik Reddy has urged the Vikarabad Superintendent of Police to stop the dangerous tendency on the part of the youth of the well-to-do families.

“This should be stopped at any cost. These miscreants are not from our local area and are mostly from Hyderabad. Ananthagiri is such a peaceful and beautiful region and this behaviour will not be tolerated,” tweeted Karthik Reddy, son of education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.