Group of six bike thieves arrested in East Godavari in AP, stolen bikes recovered

The recovered bikes, stolen from various places including Vijayawada and Vizag, are estimated to be worth Rs 43 lakh.

A group of six men involved in regular thefts of motor bikes across Andhra Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday in East Godavari. So far, the district police have recovered 108 stolen bikes from the accused, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 43 lakh. A press release from the East Godavari police claimed that this is the highest such recovery in the recent past in Andhra Pradesh.

The seized bikes had been stolen not just from the districts of East Godavari (34), but also West Godavari (22), Visakhapatnam (43), Vijayawada (7) and Vizianagaram (2).

Modus Operandi

The main accused, 25-year-old Kavadi Nani and 22-year-old Bandi Siva, are brothers from Alamuru mandal of East Godavari district. The brothers previously worked as masons. Police have said that the brothers would steal bikes by unlocking them with false keys, or by “shaking the handles forcibly.”

They would then sell the bikes to the other four accused — the “receivers” — for a price of Rs 12,000 to 15,000. The receivers, all of them residents of East Godavari district, would in turn sell them to third parties at a slightly higher price. The group has been involved in bike thefts for nearly two years, police said.

Incidentally, Vijayawada police had also recently arrested eight men in relation to bike thefts in the city. All the eight accused were from East Godavari district, and police seized 44 bikes worth nearly Rs 18 lakh from them. According to the police, the prime accused in the case were residents of Vijayawada who would steal parked bikes from Penamaluru, Patamata, Gannavaram and surrounding areas near the city. Their associates in East Godavari district would then create false RC books and other documents for the bikes and sell them.

The six men have been booked under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. One of the main accused, Nani, had previously been arrested by Solapur police in Maharashtra in two motorcycle theft cases earlier in August, and was out on bail.