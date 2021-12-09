Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived chopper crash, to be shifted to Bengaluru

Group Captain Varun Singh is on a ventilator at the Military Hospital in Wellington and his vitals are stable but he continues to be critical.

news Chopper crash

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the chopper crash, will be shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment. His condition is said to be stable. The facilities in the Bengaluru hospital are much better for the kind of treatment that is needed to be provided to Singh.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Singh is on ventilator support at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. His condition is said to be stable but critical. Earlier, the team of doctors treating Singh did not say anything other than that the next 48 hours will be critical. It has been learnt that the medical team is discussing the mode of shifting Singh to Bengaluru â€” by road or by air ambulance.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who has a wife and two children, was recently promoted from the rank of Wing Commander to Group Captain and was a recent joinee at the DSSC.

All the other 13 persons, including the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials on the ill-fated chopper died in the accident on Wednesday. The post-mortem was performed by the doctors at the Military Hospital in Coonoor in the presence of a state government doctor and police officials as per the procedure.

Besides CDS Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel, including the Air Force helicopter crew, were killed in the crash. The others are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Earlier, addressing the Parliament on the crash, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that all efforts are being made to save Group Captain Singh, who is on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.

A tri-services inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been ordered by the Indian Air Force. A team of investigators had reached Wellington yesterday (Wednesday) itself and started their work, the Minister in his statement read out in both houses.