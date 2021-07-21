Groundwater rises by over 2 metres on average in Telangana due to heavy rains

The increase in the water level is attributed to Telangana receiving 51% excess rainfall in June, as compared to rainfall during the same period in previous years.

news Water

The average groundwater level in Telangana increased by 2.23 metres during the month of June as compared to last year during the same time, according to a report published by the Ground Water Department. The water level is now 8.52 metres below ground level, from 10.75 metres below ground level. The groundwater levels improved in the southeastern parts of Nizamabad, eastern Kamareddy, the western part of Jagityal, entire Rajanna-Sircilla, central and eastern Siddipet and most of Bhongir districts, compared to all other years in June, so far, the report said.

The increase in the water level is attributed to excess rainfall. Telangana received 51% excess rainfall in June as compared to rainfall during the same period (195 mm against 129 mm) in previous years. Out of the 33 districts, 26 received excess rainfall and 7 received â€˜normalâ€™ rainfall. None of the districts reported a deficit in rainfall.

As per the report, out of the 594 mandals, 402 received excess rainfall (+20 % and above to normal) ,136 received normal rainfall (-19 to +19 %), 54 received deficit rainfall (-20 % to -59 %), and 2 mandals received scanty rainfall (-60 % to - 99 %).

The minimum and maximum depth of water level vary from 0.49 metres below ground level at Kodair village, Nagarkurnool district to the maximum of 42.59 metres below ground level in Mandalapalli village, Bhadradri district.

In the state, Shivannagudam village in Marriguda mandal of Nalgonda district at 26.79 metres, recorded the maximum rise of groundwater level during June this year compared to the previous year during the same time, while Narsapur village in Marpalli mandal, Vikarabad recorded a fall in water level at 12.30 metres. Compared to last month, the water level on average has increased by 0.67 metres.

A comparison of water levels during the month of June this year against the decadal average of June (2011-2020) shows a rise of water in 559 mandals (0.03-14.00 m) and fall in 33 mandals (0.07- 5.32 m), the report said.

The rise (compared to the decadal average of June (2011-2020) up to 0.5 metres is observed in 12 mandals, 0.5-1.0 metres in 32 mandals, 1-2 metres in 77 mandals, and more than 2 metres in 438 mandals falling in south western part of Nirmal, southern and northern parts of Adilabad, western parts of Jagtial, Sircilla, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Medak, Jangoan, parts of Kamareddy, Yadadri, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, south part of Bhupalpally, western and southeastern part of Bhadradri, Rangareddy, Medchal, western parts of Khammam, and central part of Jogulamba, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy districts.

Similarly, the fall (compared to the decadal average of June (2011-2020)) up to 0.5 metres is observed in 11 mandals, 0.5-1 metres in 12 mandals, 1-2 metres in 5 mandals, and more than 2 metres in 5 mandals falling in the eastern part of Nizamabad, the northern part of Asifabad, the central part of Kamareddy and the central part of Nirmal districts, as per the report.