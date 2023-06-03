Ground Report: 177 passengers under treatment in Cuttack

As the rescue operations at the site of the tragic train accident in Odishaâ€™s Bahanaga Bazar conclude, injured passengers are still being rushed to different hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and other districts. TNM visited the Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital located in Cuttack, where nearly 177 injured passengers are admitted. Doctors confirmed that no deaths have been reported from here so far.

Dr Bhuvan Mohandas, Head of the Surgical Department told TNM that two patients have undergone surgery and two have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "Majority are mild to moderate injuries, severe injuries are comparatively less," he said.

Doctors told TNM that several of the patients undergoing treatment are yet to be identified. Family members of passengers could be seen waiting outside the hospital, unsure if their loved ones are among those being treated inside the SCB Hospital. Panic was visible on the faces of the relatives whose dear ones were admitted to the hospital. Neither family members nor media persons are allowed inside the hospital in order to control the crowd.

As ambulances carrying more patients keep coming to the hospital, medical students have come forward to control the crowd. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) are also offering their services outside the hospital. Police officials and local residents are also present to help those in need of assistance.

Doctors and other staff at the hospital told TNM that as soon as the news of the tragedy broke out, large crowds of local residents had gathered outside of their own will, to donate blood. Long queues of residents and medical students had formed outside the casualty for the same. The medicos were also involved in controlling the blood donors. According to the doctors who work at SCB hospital, people gathered in front of the hospital after they heard the tragic triple train accident at Balasore. Even though the accident took place around 7.00 pm on Friday, June 2, the SCB Hospital started to receive the patients in the early morning on Saturday, June 3.

Late evening on Friday, June 2, the Coromandel Express headed to Chennai from West Bengal crashed into a stationary goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odishaâ€™s Balasore district. The collision caused the derailment of 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express. Among the 21, three coaches infringed on the parallel line. This caused a collision with the Bengaluru-Howrah Express that was passing through an adjacent track at the Bahanaga Bazar station, derailing two coaches at its rear end.

