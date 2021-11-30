Gripping 83 trailer shows Ranveer Singh spin magic as Kapil Dev

The Kabir Khan directorial is slated to hit the big screens on December 24 in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was unveiled on Tuesday, November 30 by the makers of the film. Ranveer stars as former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, which tells the story of how the underdog Indian cricket team brought the World Cup home in 1983 after beating the champions, West Indies, in the finals. The Kabir Khan directorial is slated to hit the big screens on December 24 in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also slated to release in 3D.

The over-three-minute-long trailer starts with the Indian team faltering on the field. Ranveer as Kapil declares at the press conference that they are “here to win”. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the then manager of the team PR Man Singh, is seen telling Kapil, “35 saal pehle hum log aazaadi jeete, magar izzat jeetna baaki hai, kaptaa n” (We won independence 35 years ago but we are yet to win respect, captain). The latter half of the trailer showcases how the Indian team makes an impactful comeback, with Kapil hitting back-to-back sixes, smashing dressing room windows, glasses and windscreens of cars.

Deepika Padukone, who is essaying the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev, too makes several appearances in the trailer. Other actors such as Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree are also seen in the trailer.

The teaser of the film was released on November 26. The 59-second-long clip recreated the iconic dismissal of West Indies legend Vivian Richards in the World Cup final. The teaser opens with a packed cricket stadium where the crowd is rooting for the Indian team. After the West Indies batsman is seen playing a pull shot, Kapil Dev is seen running and taking a catch. Richards’ dismissal was an important moment that shifted the match in India’s favour.

Watch the trailer of 83 here: