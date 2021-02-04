Taking to Twitter, Greta said, “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest”.

Controversy broke out after a tweet from Greta’s Twitter handle which had a ‘toolkit’ document attached. Though she deleted her first tweet, she tweeted the six-page document titled ‘Ask India Why’ again. The document had instructions on organising protests both on Twitter and on the ground in parts of India. It had details of the protests, information and hashtags to use in tweets and handles to tag, along with other information. There has been a battle on social media regarding this. The BJP has accused that this document is proof that there is an organised effort to malign India. Critics of the government however point out that such documents are circulated while organising protests, espcecially on social media.

The controversy began after a tweet by popular singer Rihanna earlier this week, which was followed by those from other prominent personalities, who expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers. The Indian government said that the protests were being done by “a small section of farmers” and said these responses were not “accurate” or “responsible.” The Ministry of External Affairs also started a campaign with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, which were used by several personalities across India from directors and actors to cricketers.

Many said that it was an 'internal matter' of India, a stance which was questioned, pointing out that the Indian government and its citizens often respond to issues in other countries, including the recent violence at Capitol Hill in the US.