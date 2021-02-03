Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa: Global support for farmers' protest grows

While farmers continue protesting against the farm laws, the movement has received support from activists and celebrities across the world.

The protests against the contentious farm laws have garnered significant attention on social media. After singer and beauty brand Fenty founder Rihanna tweeted about the protests on Tuesday, several other international personalities have also extended their support to the Indian farmers who have been agitating since November 2020, including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh and environment activist Elizabeth Wathuti, among others.

Here’s what they are saying.

1. Rihanna

The Grammy Award winner tweeted an article from CNN which talked about the internet suspension in Delhi border areas where farmers are protesting, asking, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” This tweet stirred up quite the storm, going massively viral within an hour of her posting it.

2. Greta Thunberg

The 18-year-old Swedish climate activist who has been actively campaigning across the world and persuading world leaders to act immediately on climate change and its dangers. The activist also posted the same CNN article as Rihanna and captioned it ‘We stand in solidarity with #FarmerProtest in India.’

She had addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2018 and has been actively using social media to talk about various issues, including expressing her opposition to the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in 2020 because of floods in Assam.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

3. Meena Harris

Lawyer and niece to Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris tweeted a picture from the protests and said how the world’s most populous democracy is “under threat” and everyone should be outraged by the internet shutdowns and violence against the farmers.

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

4. Lilly Singh

Indian-Canadian YouTuber and host of the Late Late Night Show, Lily Singh (previously known as Superwoman) had been talking about the protests actively on Instagram. She retweeted Rihanna’s tweet in support of the farmers, thanking her and calling it a ‘humanity issue’.

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

5. Mia Khalifa

Khalifa is a Lebanese-American media personality and a former adult film actress who now runs a YouTube channel. The social media influencer tweeted a picture from the farmers’ protests, calling the internet shutdown in the protest areas a ‘human rights violation.’

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

6. Elizabeth Wathuti

Elizabeth Wathuti is a Kenyan environmental activist and founder of the Green Generation Initiative which encourages children to be environmentally conscious. The initiative has been responsible for planting 30,0000 saplings in Kenya. She expressed her solidarity by posting an opinion piece from CNN about the protests and said how India must value the lives of its citizens over economic gains.

'The big picture here is that India must begin to value the lives and well-being of its own citizens over the potential economic gains for its nation.'Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest @LicypriyaK https://t.co/72B0SfCxCA — Elizabeth Wathuti (@lizwathuti) February 2, 2021

'Farmers today aren't only dealing with the legacy of the Green Revolution but also #climatechange impacts. Those working in the agricultural sector,40% of India's labour force, grapple with drought & floods.' https://t.co/8EzI032t4B Please support the #FarmersProtest @LicypriyaK — Elizabeth Wathuti (@lizwathuti) February 3, 2021

7. John Cusack

Cusack is an American actor, producer and political activist, who has starred in more than 80 films. He retweeted Tamanjeet Singh Dhesi’s (Member of Parliament in United Kingdom) tweet which consisted of pictures from the farmers protest in India, and said how the ‘tractor parade’ has inspired many who were ‘struggling for existence.’

In 2015 he co-authored a book with Arundati Roy titled, Things that Can and Cannot Be Said, which were transcripts of conversations between him, Roy and Edward Snowden.

8. Vanessa Nakate

The Ugandan climate change activist posted several tweets in support of the farmers’ protests in India. “The people united will never be defeated,” she said in one of the tweets. She has also been retweeted several others who have voiced their support for the cause on social media.

The people united will never be defeated #FarmersProtest — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) February 3, 2021

Several others have expressed support and solidarity for farmers’ protests in the country since last evening.

Solidarity to the Indian Farmers.



Thank you Rihanna.



In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jdZnGWURBl February 2, 2021

Salute to Rihanna for shedding light on the #FarmersProtest in #India - she is bringing needed attention to a movement silenced by Twitter and violently suppressed by the Modi government pic.twitter.com/x5GLJSjqPw — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 2, 2021