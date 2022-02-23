The Great Indian Kitchen to be remade in Hindi, starring Sanya Malhotra, Harman Baweja

Helmed by Jeo Baby, critically acclaimed Malayalam movie ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ starred actor Nimisha Sajayan in the lead.

Actor Sanya Malhotra has teamed up with actor and producer Harman Baweja, for the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen. Written and directed by Jeo Baby, the original film resonated with many for its detailed take on misogyny, everyday sexism and the gendered nature of domestic labour in Indian households. From toiling in the kitchen of her husband’s house to being confined within the patriarchal conventions of society, the film traces how a newly wed woman finds her voice. The movie released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Neestream in the year 2021 and subsequently streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Sanya Malhotra will be reprising Nimisha Sajayan’s role from the original.

Sanya Malhotra made her debut with the 2016 Hindi sports-drama Dangal, which co-starred actors Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. She is known for her performance in films like Badhaai Ho and Pagglait. She also played Meenakshi, a Madurai-based woman in the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences.

Sharing her excitement, Sanya said in a statement: "As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in The Great Indian Kitchen. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it."

Director Arati Kadav of Cargo fame will helm the project. Sharing the news with fans on social media, Sanya wrote: “So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can’t wait!#HarmanBaweja.”

Actor-producer Harman Baweja will be reprising Suraj Venjaramoodu’s role (who played Nimisha’s husband in the original) in the Hindi remake and is also producing the film along with producer Vicky Bahri. Harman said in a press statement, "There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Arati Kadav said that she is stoked to work with Harman and Sanya. "It is one of the most tightly written scripts I have come across, and I am all set to add my voice to the drama." Baweja Studios' Producer, Vicky Bahri said, "The Great Indian Kitchen is a very exciting remake and we are preparing to go on the floor soon."

Details of the rest of the cast are still under wraps.

The Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen is also in production. The Kollywood version, which stars actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles, is helmed by R Kannan.

