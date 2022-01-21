Grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

The PM said that till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

The prime minister tweeted, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

The Prime Minister made the announcement in a series of tweets. The statue will be installed under the grand canopy. Earlier canopy had a statue of King George V, which was removed in 1968.

Meanwhile, after the Union government rejected its tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the West Bengal government has decided to showcase the same tableau commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary in the state Republic Day programme at Red Road.

The state's programme will be a curtailed one of 30 minutes duration because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to senior officials of the state home department, Netaji is going to be the central theme in the state's Republic Day function. Tableaus of Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Airforce and Kolkata Police will also be showcased at the Red Road function, which will be graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The rejection of the tableau by the Union government has been at the centre of political debate for the last few days. Expressing shock over the Union governmentâ€™s rejection of the proposed tableau of the Bengal government from the ensuing Republic Day parade, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 16 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters from Bengal in the parade.