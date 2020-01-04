Grand sets for Rana Daggubati’s 'Hiranyakashyapa'

Tollywood

Grand sets are being erected at the Rama Naidu Cine Village in Hyderabad for this historical film.

Rana Daggubati has been out of action recently as he was away in the US to take care of his health-related issues. Following his return from the US, that star is keen on completing his current projects on hold.

Reports have surfaced that he will be joining the sets of Hiranyakashyapa, directed by Gunasekar. The prep work is already on and we hear that grand sets are being erected at the Rama Naidu Cine Village in Hyderabad for this historical, which is based on the Asura king Hiranyakashyapa. The shooting of this film is expected to commence in summer this year.

About 40 crores has been earmarked for this particular set alone and it will be the costliest ever Telugu film in the industry, even beating the magnum opus Baahubali.

Rana currently has Virata Parvam 1992 needing his focus. It will be a romance film, but will also have a lot of action and politics included to make the narration interesting. The film has Rana Daggubati playing a cop while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite in love with the cop. According to the buzz doing rounds, Rana will be sporting a lean look for this film and has shed a lot of weight.

The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it. The official launch of Virata Parvam happened a few months ago with the veteran actor Venkatesh sounding the clapboard and the Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravi switching on the camera.

Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

