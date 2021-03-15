At Grammy Awards, Lilly Singh takes a stand for farmers in India

Lilly wore a mask that said 'I Stand With Farmers' at the red carpet of the Grammys Award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Lilly Singh, the Indian-Canadian YouTuber and host of the late-night talk show ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’, expressed solidarity with the ongoing farmer protests in India during the 63rd Grammy Awards that took place on March 14. Lilly arrived at the Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a mask that said ‘I stand with farmers’.

She posted pictures of herself wearing the mask on Twitter and Instagram, and explained in the caption that pictures from award shows and red carpets get the most news coverage, along with the hashtag #IStandWithFarmers

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊ #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

The talk show host has been vocal in her support for the protesting farmers against the Union government’s contentious farm laws. When singer and founder of Fenty Beauty Rihanna shared her tweet highlighting the issue, Lilly Singh replied to it saying, “Yes! Thank you so much! This is a humanity issue! #IStandWith Farmers and this narrative is TIRED!” Before becoming a talk-show host, Lilly Singh gained a large fan following for her videos on YouTube, which she would make under the name of 'Superwoman'

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Other international celebrities who lent their support to the farmers’ movement include climate activist Greta Thunberg, lawyer and niece to American Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, and social media influencer Mia Khalifa, among others. However, the global personalities who tweeted in support of the farmers led to them being trolled on social media by a section of Indian netizens.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been protesting the Union government’s farm laws in Delhi’s borders since November 2020. Chief among their demands are a complete repeal of the laws and the guarantee of a minimum support price. On January 26, Republic Day, farmers from across the neighbouring states of Delhi took out a massive tractor rally as part of their protest. However, violence broke out at Delhi's Red Fort and other parts of the city and led to clashes with the police. Several farmers in south India also participated in rallies in solidarity with the Delhi protests.

