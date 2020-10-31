Grace Antony in Nivinâ€™s â€˜Kanakam Kamini Kalahamâ€™?

The movie will be directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval who made his debut last year with the noted film â€˜Android Kunjappanâ€™.

Grace Antony will reportedly play the female lead in the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. Sources in the know say that an official word regarding this will be out soon. The movie will be directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval who made his debut last year with the noted film Android Kunjappan.

The shooting of this film will begin in November and the prep work for it is currently is on. Reports are that it is a family drama laced heavily to satire and dark comedy.

The new project was launched on Nivin Paulyâ€™s birthday, October 11, 2020.

Grace Antonyâ€™s performance in the recently-released film Halal Love Story was much appreciated. Directed by Zakariya, the film had Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Sharaffuddeen playing the main characters. Halal Love Story was bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali. It was written jointly by Zakariya and Mushin Parari.

While Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is taking shape, Nivin Pauly has a slew of films in the pipeline. The actor is currently expecting the release of Thuramukham. Rajeev Ravi, besides directing this film, is also doing the cinematography. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick which has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Darshana Rajendran and Ajinth Thomas in supporting roles.

When the first look of Thuramukham was unveiled it managed to garner the attention of the film buffs in a big way. It featured Nivin Pauly and gave a glimpse of what the story is all about â€“ the Chappa system. The film has finished shooting and is in post production stage.

Nivinâ€™s other project Padavettu is in the shooting stage. The film is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. Liju Krishna is scripting and directing the movie. Padavettu has Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan as the lead pair with Manju Warrier in a pivotal role.

