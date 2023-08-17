Govt to start distribution of 70,000 2BHK units in Hyd within a week, says KTR

KTR stated at a high-level review meeting on August 16 that the distribution process will be divided into five or six phases, with the first phase set to begin within the next week.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, announced on Wednesday, August 16, that the distribution of double-bedroom housing units under the 'Dignity Housing' scheme is scheduled to begin within a week in the Hyderabad city limits. Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during his speech on Independence Day, had also declared that the targeted one lakh double-bedroom housing units have been completed and will be distributed on August 15.

KTR stated at a high-level review meeting on Wednesday that the distribution process will be divided into five or six phases, with the first phase set to begin within the next week. Authorities confirmed that 70,000 homes were ready for distribution and informed the minister that the verification process for applicants who have submitted applications is nearing completion.

KTR briefed the progress and stated that the initial goal was to build one lakh two-bedroom houses within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while 75,000 double-bedroom houses have been built. About 4,500 of these have already been allocated to in-situ beneficiaries.

The minister also underlined that GHMC's role primarily lies in facilitating the application sorting process while the District Collectors are required to oversee the identification process of beneficiaries and allotment through a lottery selection process.

Though 70,000 housing units have been ready for distribution for the past two years, due to the slow identification of beneficiaries, the units were not allotted. Nearly, five lakh applications were submitted through the Mee Seva centres to apply for these.