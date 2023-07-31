Govt should initiate discussion on no-confidence motion at the earliest: Congress

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said the government has been getting Bills passed in both Houses even as the discussion on the no-confidence motion is yet to take place.

news Politics

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday, July 31, said that the Opposition doesn't have any problems in discussing other issues, however, the Union government should first hold a discussion on the no-confidence motion as soon as possible. While speaking to reporters outside Parliament just before the commencement of the day's proceedings, he said that if an all-party delegation (including BJP and its allies) had gone to Manipur, they wouldn't have been indulging in such “loose talk”. The Congress leader was part of the INDIA coalition delegation, which had visited Manipur.

Chowdhury further said that the Opposition wants to maintain the dignity of the House, however, the government should first start discussion on the no-confidence motion. He rued the fact that the government has been getting Bills passed in both Houses of Parliament even as the discussion on the no-confidence motion, brought against it by the opposition, is yet to take place.

"An all-party delegation should visit Manipur and analyse the situation in the state. We are ready to have discussions on other issues, however, the government should first start discussion on the no-confidence motion," Chowdhury said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after Congress-led Opposition members protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the House, seeking his response on the Manipur situation. Speaker Om Birla initiated Question Hour proceedings as soon as the Lower House began its proceedings.

However, after around 15 minutes, amid sustained protests by the Opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and showing placards, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.