Govt hospitals treating COVID-19 cases must close outpatient services: Health Min

The health minister stated that all elective and non-emergency services should temporarily shut down in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

All government hospitals in the state of Telangana will soon be required to close outpatient services in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease cases, Health Minister Eatala Rajender stated during a media briefing.

As of Monday evening, two government hospitals have stated that they will be closing their outpatient clinics and non-emergency services from March 23 onwards. Officials from Gandhi Hospital in the city have announced that in view of the recent coronavirus pandemic, the outpatient services will be closed until further notice.

Gandhi Hospital has been announced as a Level-III centre for suspected coronavirus cases. In view of this, the hospital will be shutting down the outpatient clinics.

“In view of increasing suspected COVID-19 cases, there is a chance to spread to healthy persons who come for a general checkup at OP area during registration and waiting time. Hence Administration of Gandhi Hospital decided to close regular OP for all departments till further order is received. Emergency OP will run as usual,” reads a statement from the medical superintendent at Gandhi Hospital.

Similarly, the Government General Hospital at Nizamabad, too, will be changing the timings for its outpatient services.

“Regular OPD will run until 12 in the afternoon, following which only emergency services will be available,” stated Dr Nageshwar Rao, superintendent of GGH Nizamabad to TNM. He further added that an official circular would be issued to all hospital staff.

As of Monday evening, there are 33 positive cases in Telangana and 481 cases across India. 25 individuals have made a full recovery and a total of 7 deaths have been reported. Several states have called for lockdown and officials have urged people to stay home and practice social distancing in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.