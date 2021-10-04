Govt docs in Kerala to go on protest from Oct 4 against cut on allowances

If their grievances are not addressed, the doctors have warned that they will intensify their agitation.

Government doctors in Kerala would boycott training, online meetings and e-Sanjeevani (online teleconsultation), from October 4 in protest against anomalies in pay revision which has allegedly cut down allowances and other benefits, Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) said on Sunday. The KGMOA stated that despite working relentlessly and facing the challenges posed by the pandemic, not only were the doctors and health workers not provided any risk allowance, when the pay revision came, their salaries were not increased and instead, their various allowances were withdrawn by the state government.

KGMOA, in a release, said from Monday it would start its "non-cooperation agitation" and the protest would be intensified from October 15 if their grievances are not addressed. From October 15, the doctors would also boycott review meetings, VIP duty and meetings of the Local Self Government Department, the KGMOA said. If their grievances are still not addressed, then from November 1 they will hold a 'relay standing protest' in front of the Secretariat and thereafter, on November 16 the doctors would go on a mass casual leave, the association has said.

The association had on Saturday said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, doctors and health workers have been working hard and sincerely to take care of those infected, despite lack of basic facilities. In August, the association held a token protest against the same issue of 'anomalies' in their pay revision. In the one-day protest held on August 31, dharnas were held by doctors across the state. The association had then warned that they will go forward with the protest, strengthening it if their grievances are not addressed soon. The present protest is followed by that. Also, in January this year, doctors working in government hospitals held a mass protest across the state by boycotting select outpatient wings, protesting against delayed arrears and allowances.

