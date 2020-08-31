Govt announces 7-day state mourning for Pranab Mukherjee

The National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The government of India announced a seven-day state mourning after the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday. 84-year-old Mukherjee passed away at the Army Research and Referral Hospital where he had been admitted since August 10.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment,” an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The government’s statement added that the date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later.

The news of the former President’s death was shared by his son Abhijit on social media.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," Abhijit Mukherjee said, taking to Twitter.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10, was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for coronavirus at the time of his admission on August 10 and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm.

Pranab Mukherjee, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.