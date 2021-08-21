Gouri Kishan to make Telugu debut with Sushmita Konidela's Sridevi Shoban Babu

The title and first look of ‘Sridevi Shoban Babu’ was unveiled by Chiranjeevi’s daughter, producer Sushmita Konidela on August 21, marking the eve of his birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Ahead of Tollywood star Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22, the actor’s daughter Sushmita Konidela unveiled the title and first look poster of her upcoming production venture. Titled Sridevi Shoban Babu, the movie stars actors Gouri Kishan and Santhosh Shoban in the lead roles. The movie marks 96 fame Gouri’s Telugu debut. Elated to share the news about her Telugu debut with fans, actor Gouri Kishan wrote; “So happy to announce my first Telugu film titled - #SrideviShobanBabu on Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu’s birthday. @SantoshShoban @sushkonidela# VishnuLaggishetty @dimmalaprasanth@Siddarthfilmz #GoldBoxEntertainments #HBDMegaStarChiranjeev,” Gouri wrote.

Sushmita Konidela is bankrolling the movie under the banner of Gold Box Entertainments. Sridevi Shoban Babu is the first feature film bankrolled under the banner of Gold Box Entertainments. Vishnu Prasad is also on board as the producer for the flick. “I am excited to introduce our first feature film and make you all fall in love with our #SrideviShobanBabu,” Sushmita tweeted. Sridevi Shoban Babu is helmed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala.

The title and first look of Sridevi Shoban Babu was unveiled on August 21, marking the eve of actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday. On the same day, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share a request with fans. In a tweet, he urged fans to join the fight against climate change and air pollution by planting the saplings on his birthday to show their love to him. “We all owe it to Mother Nature. To fight climate change & air pollution, let's plant saplings & grow trees.This year, I urge all my loving fans to plant 3 saplings on my birthday to show your love & tag #HaraHaiTohBharaHai to support #GreenIndiaChallenge campaign. @MPsantoshtrs,” Chiranjeevi wrote. Green India Challenge was launched by Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar as an initiative to plant saplings and promote eco-friendliness.

Meanwhile, actor Gouri Kishan was recently seen in actor Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan starrer Karnan, and Master, which starred actors Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Actor Santosh Shoban was recently seen in the Telugu film Ek Mini Katha, which is streaming on ver-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video.