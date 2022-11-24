Got a two-day stopover in Bengaluru? Hereâ€™s a list of places you can visit

For heritage buffs, nature enthusiasts, and the spiritually inclined, there is a plethora of sights to see and explore in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. Besides historical monuments, palaces, parks, temples, and churches, there are plentiful delights like museums and art galleries. It makes a pleasant stopover, a transit point to other popular destinations in the state and around. Two days would suffice for a leisurely inspection of the city. Hire a cab and explore some of the sights we have compiled for you.

One can start sightseeing in Bengaluru with Vidhana Soudha, one of the prominent landmarks of the city. This imposing granite edifice houses the Karnataka State Legislature and the Secretariat. The gleaming white domes, 12 massive pillars, archways, and wide flight of stairs leading to its entrance is a magnificent sight. The 50,000 sq m structure flaunts a fusion of architectural styles. Frieze panels, geometric designs, and ornamental motifs embellish the walls, with the Indian national symbol atop the biggest dome.

Just a hop, skip, and jump from it is the elegant, two-storey Attara Kacheri (18 courts), a red brick-and-stone building in the Greco-Roman style of architecture, with fluted Corinthian columns. It is the most arresting structure in the 300 acre Cubbon Park, a quiet, green getaway right in the heart of the city. The park has stately statues of Queen Victoria and Sir Mark Cubbon, from whom it derives its name.



The bandstand, yellow tabebuias and the High Court in Cubbon Park

Cubbon Park is studded with other lovely old structures too, like the Government Museum; Venkatappa Art Gallery; Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum; the State Central Library, an impressive, red Gothic structure; Jawahar Bal Bhavan, a childrenâ€™s recreational area; and the bandstand, originally the venue where military bands played for the pleasure of the public.



District Central Library in Cubbon Park

Bengaluruâ€™s other lung, the celebrated 240 acre Lalbagh botanical garden, is a cool green paradise in the midst of the bustling city. Laid out in 1760 by Hyder Ali, the ruler of Mysore, it was modelled on the lines of a Mughal Garden he saw in Sira. Hyder Ali imported plants from Delhi, Lahore, Multan, and even London. Stroll around and you will discover Indiaâ€™s largest collection of rare tropical and subtropical plants, as well as many century-old trees.

It contains a surreal lawn surrounded by Snow White and the seven dwarfs, an ornamental floral clock flanked by the cheeky dwarfs of the fairy tale. It also has one of Kempegowdaâ€™s watch towers perched on a rock, a beautiful lake, a topiary park, an aquarium, a charming wooden bandstand, and a glass house modelled on Londonâ€™s Crystal Palace. The glass house in Lalbagh is the venue of Bengaluruâ€™s biannual flower shows. Near the bandstand is the Centenary rose garden, with a profusion of roses of varied hues. Close by is a tree fossil, twenty million years old, donated by the National Fossil Park.

If you are a heritage buff, explore the palaces of the Wadiyars and Tipu Sultan, the erstwhile rulers of Mysore. Constructed in 1880 in the Tudor style, the 45,000 sq ft Bangalore Palace is modelled on the lines of the Windsor Castle in England. It was purchased in 1887 as an abode for king Chamaraja Wadiyar. Set in the middle of 454 acres of greenery, the iconic monument flaunts fortified towers, arches, Gothic windows, battlements, and turreted parapets. The interiors are equally impressive with exquisite carvings, elegant woodwork, paintings, and photographs of viceroys, maharajas, and other eminent personalities.

Built in 1791, Tipu Sultanâ€™s Summer Retreat is a two-storied ornate wooden structure with fluted pillars, cusped arches, balconies, and ceilings painted in brilliant colours, with beautiful carvings. The palace houses a museum that contains artefacts of the Hyder-Tipu regime and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Close to the palace is a rare monument called the Hyder Ali Armoury and a fort dating to the reign of Hyder and Tipu. Cells where the British were imprisoned can also be seen inside the fort.



A riot of colours during Flower Show in Lal Bagh

Situated on Bugle Rock in Basavanagudi is the Bull Temple, reminiscent of 16th century Dravidian architecture. It was built by Kempegowda as the guardian deity of the city. It has a huge granite monolith of Nandi, made of grey granite and polished with a traditional mixture of groundnut and charcoal. During the groundnut festival in November and December, worshippers arrive with groundnut garlands for the bull. Just below the Bull Temple is the Dodda Ganesha Temple with a gigantic monolithic Ganesha idol.

Built during Kempegowdaâ€™s reign, the unique Gangadhareshwara Cave Temple at Gavipuram contains a well-preserved granite moon, sun-disc monoliths, a stone umbrella, a Shivalinga, and three cave passages. Crawling through the cave passages of the temple is an experience not to be missed. Every year during Makara Sankranti, this cave temple witnesses a strange phenomenon when a ray of light passes precisely through the horns of the stone bull outside and illuminates the deity inside the cave.

Perched on a hillock, the gleaming ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness) Temple, is built in an ornate style that combines neoclassical architecture with traditional elements of South Indian temple architecture and hi-tech facilities. Ornamental arches and illuminated cascades of water lead to the rajagopuram with a backdrop of four gopurams (gateway towers) connected by a glazed canopy. Paintings of Lord Krishna adorn the lofty ceiling of the temple. The inner sanctum displays deities of Krishna decorated in magnificent dresses and colourful flowers. Donâ€™t miss the free khichdi prasadam (offering) to all visitors and a sumptuous feast to pilgrims.



ISKCON Temple, a blend of modern technology and spiritual harmony

Overlooking the crowded Russell Market, the spires of St Maryâ€™s Basilica, topped by a cross, tower above the other buildings in Shivajinagar. It is not only the oldest church but also the first church to be elevated to the status of basilica in Bengaluru. With its stained-glass windows, multiple columns, stately arches, ornamental motifs, and the imposing tower forming the faÃ§ade, the Gothic-style church is an architectural marvel. The Basilica draws hordes of devotees of all faiths during the annual Virgin Maryâ€™s festival in September.

Modelled after St. Paulâ€™s Cathedral in England, St Markâ€™s Cathedral flaunts a majestic dome, a porch with iconic columns, moulded cornices, and large windows. The balustrade parapets, marble plaques adorning the walls, and a circular vault on the apse are some of its special architectural features. Inside the church, look for the beautiful stained glass in floral motifs.

When you have had your fill of sightseeing in Bengaluru, you can indulge in museum hopping or head to the nearby getaways.

All pics by Susheela Nair.

Susheela Nair is an independent food, travel, and lifestyle writer and photographer contributing articles, content, and images to several national publications besides organising seminars and photo exhibitions. Her writings span a wide spectrum which also includes travel portals and guide books, brochures, and coffee table books.