GOQii launches wrist band ‘Vital 3.0’ with sensors to detect body temperature

GOQii has also partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing.

Money Tech Shorts

Tech-enabled healthcare platform GOQii has launched GOQii Vital 3.0, a wrist band with sensors that can track vitals such as body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and sleep while keeping a check on your step count and calories. This, GOQii says could help in early detection of COVID-19.

GOQii Vital 3.0 has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor that has two ways of temperature monitoring. The continuous monitoring feature and the on-demand feature is for users who would like to check it at their convenience. The temperature range is 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F.

GOQii Vital 3.0, the wrist band will help users, as well as patients, check their temperature without any human contact, especially contact with nurses and doctors thus reducing exposure to others.

GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises and some units will be available for the public. Plans are underway to launch in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore and other countries. GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available for order from the GOQii App and will be soon available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The GOQii Vital 3.0 is only a screening device and not a medical device. It is recommended that it be used for screening purposes only. All data collected by GOQii is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR and relevant data privacy guidelines.

The company also said that GOQii’s brand ambassador Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 GOQii Vital 3.0 bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The Mumbai Police department will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its Personnel via the GOQii Preventive Health Platform.

GOQii Vital 3.0 is priced in India at a MRP of Rs 3999.

Clinical Study

GOQii has also partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing.

Thryve is a German healthtech company focusing on aggregation and analysis of health data generated by wearables, medical devices and other health data sources. Thryve’s machine learning-based algorithms provide actionable insights on infectious diseases like COVID-19, depression and other medical conditions.

Through this partnership, GOQii will conduct a clinical study in India, to check the accuracy of early detection of COVID-19. Detection of characteristic changes in body temperature and other vital data enable early detection of COVID-19 symptoms.

“The combination of Thryve’s unique machine learning-based algorithms and GOQii’s Vital 3.0 Smart band will usher a breakthrough in technology advancement to address the current crisis in timely detection of COVID -19 that has engulfed the globe,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the preparation for clinical trials