Reports about the megastar Mammootty and director Amal Neerad doing a sequel to Big B surfaced a couple of years ago but there was no news about its progress. Finally, we have the announcement that Gopi Sundar has begun composing the tunes for the sequel titled Bilal. He posted a picture with the filmmaker on his social media page confirming the news.

Further, Mammootty caught the attention of his fans a couple of months ago by stating that the groundwork for this film is on and more details would emerge when things are ready. Soubin Shahir also posted a picture on Instagram with Amal Neerad and had captioned it Big B. This gives an indication that the prep work to get Bilal on to the floors has begun in full swing. Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame will be penning the script for Bilal.

Big B starred Mammootty in the title role with Nafisa Ali playing the female lead. The others in the star cast in supporting roles included Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Sumit Naval, Shereveer Vakil, Pasupathy and Vijayaraghavan. The technical crew of Big B comprised Samir Thahir for cinematography, Alphons Joseph for composing music and Gopi Sundar for background score, and Vivek Harshan for editing.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s fans should be happy with the news that One is in progress. The film is a political drama that has Mammootty playing the Chief Minister of Kerala. Popular writers Bobby and Sanjay are working on the script and it is the first time they are collaborating with Mammooty. Santhosh Viswanath of Chirakodinka Kinavukal fame is wielding the megaphone for this venture and it is bankrolled by Ichais Productions.

