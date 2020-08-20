Google unveils Kormo app in India for entry-level jobs

Besides helping users identify opportunities for entry-level roles, the app is designed to help them learn new skills, and assist in creating a resume.

Atom Jobs

Google on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its jobs app called Kormo Jobs, to India to assist people in getting entry-level jobs. The app was first launched in Bangladesh in 2018 and then introduced in Indonesia last year.

Last year, Google made Kormo available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on the Google Pay app. Spot is a software platform that allows businesses to easily create their own branded commercial fronts that will be accessible to customers through the Google Pay app.

Google says ever since Jobs was made available as a Spot, a number of companies, including Zomato and Dunzo, have posted more than 2 million verified jobs on the platform.

The search giant is now rebranding the Jobs Spot on Google Pay as Kormo Jobs in India and is also making its standalone Android app available in one of its major overseas markets.

Bickey Russell, regional manager and operations lead at Kormo Jobs, said the company will keep investing in introducing new features and adding jobs on the app.

“In the wake of the pandemic, the jobs landscape stands altered, with demand shifting to new services that require different sets of skills and experience. Businesses of all sizes face the challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly. We are heartened to be able to play a helpful role in facilitating connections to impact lives for the better, including introducing important features like remote interviewing earlier this year to ensure social distancing,” wrote Russell in a blog.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out its virtual visiting card feature in India to help influencers, entrepreneurs, freelancers etc. to be easily discovered online.