Google rebrands G Suite to Workspace, integrates Gmail, Chat, and Docs

The Google Workspace brings together chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management into a single, unified experience.

Atom Tech Shorts

Sensing that people want to communicate and collaborate at one place, Google Cloud on Tuesday announced Google Workspace for a deeply integrated product experience across messaging, video meetings, documents and tasks.

More than 2.6 billion consumer, enterprise and education users now actively choose to use Google's productivity and collaboration apps every month.

There are six million paying Google Workspace business customers, from SMBs to multinational corporations, to date.

"Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality -- whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers," said Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager of Google Workspace.

"Available today, linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document, saving time switching between apps and tabs, and allowing more time getting work done," Soltero informed.

#GoogleWorkspace embodies our vision for a future where work is more flexible, time is more precious, and enabling stronger human connections becomes even more important. https://t.co/WIA1vogQ4c pic.twitter.com/Xg6AhzJ9if â€” Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) October 6, 2020

When the customers mention someone in a document, a popup will display details providing context and even suggest actions like sharing the document, thus connecting users to relevant content and people right in Docs, Sheets and Slides.

In the coming weeks, Google Workspace will enable users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document (Docs, Sheets, Slides) within a room in Chat, without ever having to switch tabs or tools.

"This will reduce complexity and help ensure all team members have visibility into relevant project work," Soltero said

In July, Google announced to bring Meet picture-in-picture to Gmail and Chat, so users can see and hear the people they're working with, while collaborating.

"In the coming months, Google will roll out Meet picture-in-picture to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, meaning users will get the benefit of those nonverbal cues that come with actually seeing someone's face while collaborating in real time".

The tech giant said it will bring Google Workspace to its education and nonprofit customers in the coming months.

"We're excited to be a part of the evolution with Google Workspace and explore the next chapter of building a culture that inspires innovation," said Alex Grigorian, SVP and CIO, Corporate Services, Equifax.

Google has also unveiled new icons for Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive and Docs as part of the unveiling of Google Workspace.