Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 unveiled with dual camera, 5G speeds

The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly not come to India and will be limited to 5G markets.

Atom Tech Shorts

Global technology major Google announced two new 5G smartphones on Wednesday – the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. These smartphones, Google has said, will feature dual rear cameras, Google’s latest AI and Assistant features, and the biggest ever batteries put in a Pixel. Google also unveiled Pixel 4a, non-5G version of the smartphone.

However, the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly not come to India and will be limited to 5G markets such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

The Pixel 4a (Not the 5G variant) which is the cheaper variant, is a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display smartphone that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB GM internal storage. The smartphone comes with 12MP dual pixel.

Google has packed the camera with various features such as the Super Res Zoom for sharp details, Night Sight in Portrait Mode as well. The Pixel 4a also offers extra lighting to illuminate subjects on the Portrait mode. Google has also unveiled a new editor in Google Photos.

The 4a features a Snapdragon 730C processor and comes with a 3,140 mAh battery, a USB-C and features a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Google is also offering a Titan M security chip with the smartphone. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google has priced the Pixel 4a at $499.

The 5G variant, on the other hand, is a 6-inch smartphone with dual 12MP and 16MP ultrawide rear cameras, with a 3,880 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Google has said that it will be available in Japan from October 15 and will be rolled out to 9 other countries in November in two colour options.

Pixel 5 is the premium variant and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 6-inch full-HD+ OLED display smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The camera on the Pixel 5 is the same as the 4a, which is a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens. It also features an 8MP selfie camera.

The battery on the 5 is ,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone also supports wireless charging and reverse charging.

The Pixel 5 will be available in 9 countries starting October 15 and is priced at $699.