Google partners with MobiKwik to introduce Mobile Recharge Search in India

This is an India-specific service being offered by Google on its search engine.

One of India’s leading fintech platforms, MobiKwik, has tied up with the Google Search engine to offer a more convenient and easier way to search and pay for your mobile recharge plans.

This is an India-specific service being offered by Google on its search engine. If you wish to recharge your mobile phone, just go to the Google search box, type prepaid mobile recharge. The search results will show the prepaid mobile plans of different service providers available. Offers from MobiKwik will also feature in the first few results. You can then choose the plan and make the payment.

This service is called Mobile Recharge Search by Google and they have associated with MobiKwik for this. The reasons may not be difficult to understand. MobiKwik has been one of the first apps to facilitate mobile recharge. Very early in their operations they saw the potential in offering this service. They also offer discounts and other benefits when you use their Super Cash option for making the payments for mobile recharge.

So, practically this new Google – MobiKwik partnership offers you multiple advantages; find all the best recharge plans at one place and once you find the best one, you can make the payment using the MobiKwik app and gain benefits. You are offered comparative plans so you know what you are getting into.

The reason mobile recharge space has become so attractive for everyone is the Indian market has 97% prepaid customers and only 3% postpaid. When you look at the number of mobile phones in the Indian market, you can understand why this is indeed a lucrative business. Google has also done its homework by analysing the frequency of searched for mobile recharge plans on its search engine and based on that only it has been able to construct this product.

MobiKwik claims it started is Mobikwik Wallet in 2009 with the mobile recharge facility and had adopted the mission “to build affordable and accessible financial services for a billion Indians”.

MobiKwik counts Sequoia Capital, American Express, Bajaj Finance and Net1 among the investors in its venture.

MobiKwik has 107 million users, 3 million merchants, and 200+ billers. In October 2018, the company acquired Clearfunds.