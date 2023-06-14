A goods train derailed between Thadi and Anakapalle Railways stations in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Wednesday, June 14, affecting the movement of trains on the route. The coal-laden goods train derailed around 3.35 am. The derailment affected the movement of trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route. The South Central Railway has cancelled at least six trains and rescheduled a few other trains due to the incident.
The following trains scheduled to commence their journey on Wednesday have been cancelled:
> 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli
> 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada
> 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam
> 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur.
Two trains scheduled to depart on Thursday have also been cancelled. They are –
> 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam
> 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam.
The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833), which was scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 5.45 am on Wednesday, was delayed by three hours.