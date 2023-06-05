Goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh, no casualties reported

Five wagons of a goods train of a private company carrying limestone derailed in Odishaâ€™s Bargarh district. No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Just three days after the triple train tragedy in Odishaâ€™s Balasore, a goods train of a private company derailed in the stateâ€™s Bargarh district, officials said on Monday, June 5. As per initial reports, five wagons of a goods train of a private company carrying limestone derailed near Mendhapali in Bargarh. The derailment happened in the early morning of Monday on the private railway line connecting Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, and train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement. "There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, and loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement said.

At least 275 persons were killed and over 800 injured in the tragic triple train accident near Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday. About 260 passengers are still under treatment at different government and private hospitals in Odisha.

