Goodbye Irrfan Khan: Actor dies at 53

The actor had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

news Death

India has lost one of its most versatile and beloved stars who brought offbeat cinema into the mainstream and redefined it. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at 53 on Wednesday. Irrfan had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 and had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

Director Shoojit Sircar tweeted news of his passing and expressed his condolences.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar tweeted.

Irrfan was recently hospitalised with colon infection and was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The actor had been ill ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

His team has issued an official statement:

“i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

He was last seen in English Medium, which also starred Kareena Kapoor.

Irrfan had predominantly acted in Bollywood films in a career spanning over three decades. He also bagged some international roles including in Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Namesake, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-man and Jurassic World.

Some of his notable performances were in the films The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, Maqbool, Piku, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hindi Medium. He was also part of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan.

Irrfan was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, for his contribution to the field of arts; and the National Film Award for Best Actor for Paan Singh Tomar.

Irrfan’s mother Saeeda Begum had recently passed away on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his respects through video conferencing.