‘Gone too soon’: Film fraternity and fans mourn Pratap Pothen

The 69-year-old actor and filmmaker was found dead in his apartment in Chennai on July 15.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away on Friday, July 15. As per reports, the 69-year-old was found dead in his apartment at Chennai’s Kilpauk. Condolences poured in from all quarters as members from the film fraternity and fans mourned his death. Pratap, who began his acting career in Malayalam cinema with the popular director Bharathan, has acted in over a hundred movies across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Sharing a photo of Pratap, Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you. #PrathapPothen.” Prithviraj has teamed up with Pratap for several films including the Lal Jose directorial Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Kanal (2015), the 2017 horror flick Ezra, and Mohanlal’s upcoming film Barroz, among others.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his condolences to Pratap Pothen, calling him a spontaneous and unique actor who adapted to the changing ways of cinema. The CM said he had marked his stamp as an artiste, filmmaker and producer in south Indian cinema. Pratap was also remembered for expressing his ‘rightful’ opinions on political and social topics.

Actor Mohanlal who teamed up with Pratap for his directorial debut Barroz and movies like Thanmathra (2005), wrote, “Beloved Prathap Pothan, a blessed artist who proved his talent in all fields related to cinema including acting, screenplay, direction and production, has left us. Had a friendship and intimacy spanning years with him. Condolences.

Paying tribute to the actor, a tweet from 2D Entertainment, Kollywood actors Suriya and Jyotika’s home banner, read, “Rest in peace Prathap sir - you will be remembered for your futuristic films & strong roles; we will miss your childlike enthusiasm and active presence during our shoots. Gone too soon.#RIPPrathapPothen.”

Prathap Pothen sir.. Why?



Kollywood actor and politician Khushbu Sundar expressed that she is disheartened to know about Pratap’s untimely demise. Noting that he was a wonderful friend, actor and technician, Khusbhu tweeted, “So disheartened. Heartbreaking. Lost a very good friend,a wonderful human being, a great technician n actor n funniest guy ever, #PratapPothen this morning. Had the privilege to work with him in a few films. Hope you are finally in peace PP. You will be missed terribly.#RIP.” The 1990 Tamil film My Dear Marthandan, which starred Khusbhu and Prabhu in the lead, was directed by Pratap Pothen.

Kunchacko Boban, who was friends with Pratap, wrote a heartfelt note expressing that the latter will be missed. “PP…..you will be missed big time dude!! Your voice still lingers in my ears man. And there was never a second we stopped laughing whenever we talked. Have fun in the Heavens Man. I got your ever-smiling face in my heart forever!!! No tears..Only Cheers!!”

Rest in peace Prathap sir - you will be remembered for your futuristic films & strong roles; we will miss your childlike enthusiasm and active presence during our shoots.

Actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj condoled Pratap’s death and wrote, “#RIP #PrathapPothen sir. Shocking.” Popular Mollywood actors Nivin Pauly, Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas; filmmaker Bharathiraja; Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and others also shared a photo of the late actor and filmmaker on their social media profiles and expressed their condolences. Nivin and Pratap were seen in films like Bangalore Days (2014), Hey Jude (2018) and Arikil Oraal (2013).

Actor Parvathy Nair, who is known for her performances in films like Dolls in Malayalam, Story Kathe in Kannada and Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal among others, tweeted, “Prathap Pothen sir.. Why? Thank you for being my friend, well-wisher who always wanted me to succeed. Will miss you forever. Rest in peace. #PrathapPothen.”